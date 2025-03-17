Defence volunteer blown up by time bomb in her car

Listen to this article

The bombed car driven by defence volunteer Suyanee Seeba burns on the road to Kapho district office in Pattani province on Monday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - A defence volunteer was blown up by a time bomb, placed in her car by separatist insurgents, while on her way to work in Kapho district on Monday.

Suyanee Seeba survived the attack and was rushed to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Police said the bomb had been hidden in the Suzuki Swift sedan Ms Suyanee was driving on a road to the district office. It exploded at 10.10am.

Ms Suyanee managed to open the car door and flee the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames. Her injuries were serious and she was later transferred from Kapho Hospital to Pattani Hospital in Muang district, police said.

Police believe the car was destroyed by an insurgent's bomb timed to detonate after she was expected to reach the district office and parked the car there.

It follows the recent attack on the district office in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat province. The office was attacked with multiple bombs and gunfire on March 8, killing two defence volunteers on night guard and leaving 14 other people injured, including civilians.