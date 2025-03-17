House urged to act fast to end trafficking

Listen to this article

Ninety-three Thais board a police van taking them to the Criminal Court to face detention early this month. They were deported from Cambodia where they were arrested during raids on call-scam centres in Poipet. (Police photo)

Ten human trafficking victims who were rescued from a Chinese scam syndicate in Cambodia petitioned the House of Representatives to take urgent action to crack down on criminal networks operating along the border.

The petition was submitted on behalf of the victims by Jaruwat Jinmankha, vice president of the Immanuel Foundation, to Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang, who is the deputy chairman of the House committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights.

The victims, according to Mr Jaruwat, were forced to work for the scam syndicate in Poipet, after responding to job advertisements offering employment as security guards and housekeepers.

Upon arriving in Cambodia, the victims' passports were confiscated by their minders, and they were detained in the scam syndicate's compound, where they were subjected to physical abuse that resulted in serious injuries.

Some were forced to use drugs, while others were sexually abused, said Mr Jaruwat.

As such, the victims are calling on the House to take urgent action to prevent other people from falling victim to criminal networks operating along the border, and for the Thai government to deliver justice for the victims.

Mr Jaruwat said none of the syndicate's ringleaders have been prosecuted, while some of the victims have had their bank accounts frozen and slapped with criminal charges.

He said there are thousands of Thais who are forced to work for scam syndicates which operate out of Cambodia. The Immanuel Foundation estimated there could be as much as 3,000 Thai citizens who were trafficked by criminal syndicates to Cambodia/

"Some are as young as 14, while the oldest is 73," Mr Jaruwat added.

Mr Kannavee said that Cambodia has adopted a tougher stance on criminal syndicates along the border since Thailand moved to cut electricity and fuel supplies, as well as internet signals, to several Myanmar border towns.

However, the government needs to start thinking about its next move, he said, pointing to the weaknesses of the current screening process for rescued victims.

The MP said that while China has been actively involved in the crackdown on scammers in Myanmar, Thailand needs to work more closely with Cambodia to ensure the crackdown's success.