RTP to probe cop caught cheating in judges exam

Supervisors screen exam takers hoping to become new Administrative Court judges before entering the test centre at Thammasat University Rangsit campus in Pathumthani province on Saturday. (Photo: Thammasat Testing Centre Facebook account)

National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch has ordered Provincial Police Region 8 to probe a police colonel who was caught cheating in an examination organised by the Administrative Court to select new judges.

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said yesterday the colonel could be suspended from duty or even dismissed from the force if the official investigation finds him guilty of cheating.

Cheating in an examination is deemed a serious disciplinary offence, as it damages the Royal Thai Police's reputation, the spokesman said.

"[The] RTP will take swift disciplinary actions against the officer, which should also serve as a warning to other officers," the spokesman said.

The court said yesterday the officer, whose name was not released, brought a cheat sheet containing information about the law into the testing centre at Thammasat University Rangsit campus in Pathum Thani on Saturday, where the selection of new judges for the Administrative Court of First Instance was taking place.

Proctors who supervised the exam spotted the colonel looking at the cheat sheet and using the information to answer the questions in the test, it added.

The officer was ordered to immediately leave the room for questioning by proctors.

Pol Lt Gen Archayon said the officer had admitted to cheating during the exam.

The Royal Thai Police did not name him, only saying he is a police colonel working as a deputy chief of the Administrative Division at the Provincial Police Region 8 in Phuket. He had also been assigned to assist the office of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The colonel will be asked to explain the reason for the temporary transfer to the Isoc office and whether he formally requested leave from the office to sit the test.