Govt blamed for Rama II mishaps

The Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) has criticised the government for failing to prevent accidents at construction sites along Rama II Road.

The association said on Monday that non-compliance with safety standards was to blame for the high number of construction-related incidents along the main route that links Bangkok to the South.

The most recent accident occurred on Saturday, claiming the lives of six workers. According to TSEA president Amorn Pimanmas, the accident showed how the lack of compliance with safety regulations could pose harm to both workers and passers-by.

Many construction projects are complicated and require cutting-edge engineering know-how. As such, everyone involved in a project must have the correct knowledge of safety procedures, Prof Dr Amorn said.

He urged contractors not to cut costs, especially when it concerns safety.

Traffic is diverted away from the inbound lane of Dao Khanong Expressway to help ease congestion in the area, as authorities work to clear debris from the construction site where a beam collapsed on Saturday, killing six workers. EXAT

The TSEA is also calling on the government to review standard operating procedures on construction sites and the durability of materials used in major infrastructure projects to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Workers must undergo the appropriate training to ensure they are familiar with safety practices and emergency procedures, he said.

Safety inspections must also be stepped up to ensure all construction sites meet these standards, he said.

The government should also put in place rules to regulate construction projects that involve complex systems and designs and mandate regular safety training for all personnel working on such sites, he said.

The TSEA also suggested that the government should roll out rules to regulate the subcontracting of work by contractors hired to work on a project.

While major construction contractors are registered with the Comptroller General's Department, authorities have no control over subcontractors they hire to carry out work on their behalf.

Several contractors have been known to hire subcontractors that offer low prices despite knowing that many of those companies are not equipped with the knowledge and experience needed to work on complex, large-scale infrastructure projects, he said.

He also called on the government to set up a team of independent inspectors and punish contractors who violate safety standards.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday called on all officials concerned to take both civil and criminal responsibility for the frequent accidents that occurred on Rama II Road.

Ms Paetongtarn said she called a special meeting on Monday with representatives from the relevant state agencies to discuss the problem.

On a related note, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) on Monday opened a detour to ease congestion along the inbound lane of Rama II Road, giving motorists access to Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway through the Dao Khanong toll plaza.

The Dao Khanong ramp of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway was completely blocked by debris when an expressway beam being erected above the ramp collapsed early on Saturday morning.

Exat said work was underway to clear the debris from the road. The agency is aiming to fully reopen inbound access to the Dao Khanong toll plaza within seven days.

The reopening of the outbound ramp will take about 30 days because a span of the elevated ramp was damaged by the falling beam. The project's contractor is the ITD-VCB Joint Venture of Italian-Thai Development Plc and Vichitbhan Construction Co.