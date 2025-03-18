Uni students rally to stop gambling legalisation

Listen to this article

Over 50 students from Ramkhamhaeng University's Student Council and Student Organisation submitted a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra opposing the government's policy of legalising online gambling and establishing entertainment complexes with casinos.

The students also staged a protest against the entertainment complex bill at Government House, dressed in cardboard boxes to symbolise the financial devastation caused by gambling.

Worathep Pannen, president of the student council, criticised the government's move to amend at least three laws to legalise online gambling.

Supporters of the amendments claim they are a solution to regulating illegal gambling. The amendments will expedite the entertainment complex bill, paving the way for legal casinos in Thailand.

Mr Worathep raised concerns about the necessity, transparency and potential consequences of such policies, including the risk of casinos becoming hubs for money laundering and crime.

He warned that if the government fails to enforce strict measures against money laundering, criminal activities in Thailand will rise.

Citing a 2023 study by the Center for Gambling Studies, Mr Worathep highlighted that 47% of youth aged 15-25 were found to have been tempted to join gambling activities by people around them.

The study also found that over 700,000 first-time gamblers engaged in online gambling that year, encouraged by aggressive advertising and influencer promotions.

He compared gambling addiction to drug addiction, saying that they both lead to academic failure, stress, violence, theft and even mental health issues such as depression and suicide.

He stressed that as the youth determine the country's future, he was highly concerned about the effects of the government's policies.

Bodinchai Boonpok, vice president of the Ramkhamhaeng University's Student Organisation, outlined four key demands.

Firstly, the group demands that the government reconsider and revoke its policies to legalise online gambling and entertainment complexes with casinos, as they would affect youths academically and financially as well as their relationships with their friends and families.

Secondly, it calls for a public hearing, allowing citizens to voice their opinions on policies that would directly affect future generations.

The student organisation and council will launch a petition to gather 50,000 signatures for this cause.

Thirdly, it will encourage students, youth organisations and the public to unite to prevent the legalisation of casinos and online gambling.

Lastly, the group is calling on the government to prioritise policies that protect Thai citizens, especially young people, rather than promoting gambling.