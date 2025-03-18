Scam losses fall by B200m

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said that losses reported from call scams dropped by at least 200 million baht after the government cut power to several areas along the border.

Mr Prasert said on Monday that since the Thai government cut power, oil, and internet access to border towns believed to harbour scam gangs in Myanmar on Feb 5, the number of reported cybercrime cases decreased by at least 20%. A total of 25,487 cases have been reported since Feb 5, compared to 31,159 from Jan 1-31, before action was taken.

Complaints about call scams have decreased by 67%, he said, adding that over 1,000 cases were filed on average per day before the cut-off.

Mr Prasert cited an Anti-Online Crime Centre report that showed the damage amount from complaints filed via its 1441 Hotline in February was 200 million baht less than in January -- a drop of about 30%.