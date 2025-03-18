Review of hike in pension age

The Social Security Office (SSO) says a potential increase in the retirement age for pension eligibility from 55 to 65 is a recommendation from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and has yet to be applied in Thailand.

SSO secretary-general Marasri Jairangsee said the idea was put forward by the ILO and has been studied by the SSO since 2017.

Ms Marasri said implementing such a change would involve legal complexities. She said no legal amendments have been proposed.

The comment came after Labour Ministry spokesman Phumphat Muanchan outlined five key measures to ensure the sustainability of the Social Security Fund (SSF).

A proposal included gradually increasing the pension eligibility age from 55 to 65 while allowing voluntary retirement depending on occupational groups, income levels, and regional disparities.

Under the current Social Security Act BE 2533, three conditions must be met for insured individuals to claim an old-age pension: They must be at least 55 years old, no longer insured under Section 33 or Section 39, and have contributed to the fund for at least a total of 15 years, continuously or intermittently.

Ms Marasri explained that individuals who meet these conditions at the age of 55 can retire and claim their pension benefits.

She added that a proposal to increase the pension eligibility age is separate from another amendment currently under review, which seeks to extend the maximum age for new Section 33 enrollees from 60 to 65 years to accommodate Thailand's shift toward an ageing workforce.

Apart from adjusting the pension eligibility age, the Labour Ministry is considering gradually raising the wage ceiling for social security contributions from 15,000 baht to 23,000 baht by 2031 and increasing government contributions from 2.75% to 5%.

The investment returns for the SSF will be adjusted to 5% annually to ensure its long-term viability.

The SSF is Thailand's largest public fund and is valued at 2.65 trillion baht. It serves 24 million members.

Concerns about the fund's decline within the next three decades have spurred discussions on reforms, with the opposition People's Party recently accusing the SSO of mismanaging the fund.