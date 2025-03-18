BMA to plant 1m trees in eastern suburbs

City Hall has set a target of planting 1.06 million trees in Bangkok's eastern suburbs by April next year, according to governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

East Bangkok covers nine districts, and the most trees -- 400,000 -- will be planted in Nong Chok district, followed by Klong Sam Wa and Lat Krabang, with 300,000 each, and the remaining districts with 10,000 trees each.

Planting is expected to be finished within this year in most districts, although the project in Klong Sam Wa is expected to be finished in March next year and Nong Chok a month later, the governor said.

Mr Chadchart said the project will involve trees that are easy to tend to, and areas for planting must have access to water trucks.

The trees are earmarked for public areas not far from roads and waterways. He added that local communities will be invited to join the project.

However, he said fruit trees should be avoided as they are complicated to look after, and the fruit creates a mess when falling to the ground.

City Hall's Department of Environment will choose the trees to be planted in various localities, which could also raise the appeal of some tourist attractions. Trees which can trap fine dust will also be considered, the governor added.

Meanwhile, Mr Chadchart said on Sunday that City Hall is working to improve the pavement along Asok Road.

He said the road, with one end served by the BTS Skytrain and the other end by the MRT system, is full of condos, office buildings and educational establishments. However, the pavements along the road were laid 30 years ago and are prone to subsidence.

Mr Chadchart also said the Metropolitan Electricity Authority is still working to move powerlines underground. However, as the project has hit a delay, City Hall won't wait for the MEA to fix the pavements, he said.