Group rejects 'slum' label for Myanmar community

Listen to this article

Children at the Catholic-run school in Phuket. (Photo: Phuket immigration police)

The director of a Catholic-run school in Phuket denies that a Myanmar community in the province is living in a "slum", as labelled by a foreign YouTuber.

A recent video from the YouTube channel Ride with Gabi, documenting a "Myanmar slum in Phuket", has sparked controversy after it showed a large Myanmar migrant community in the southern province.

The video purports to show Myanmar workers living in an impoverished and dense community. They pay around 3,600 baht per month for rent, including utilities, and there is a school whose director is a Myanmar national. The school offers the workers' children free education, meals, and air-conditioned classrooms.

Commenting on the video, Lakana Sukhsuchit, director of the Good Shepherd Sisters Thailand's centre in Phuket, said the area was not a "slum" as portrayed. She noted that the label may be due to its untidiness as it is a fishing community.

"I confirm that this area is not a slum like the YouTuber said. It's just a group of fishermen living near the sea where they catch fish," said Sister Lakana.

The Good Shepherd Sisters have served the community for over a decade, offering education and other support. Workers are mostly employed in the fishery sector and live on unstable incomes, she said.

Last year, 395 students were registered at the school, aged 5-17 years, said Sister Lakana. Most of the students are Burmese, but some are from the Mon or Karen ethnic groups. Many come from Dawei, a port city in Myanmar.

According to the nun, the centre's curriculum focuses on teaching the Thai language to help migrant children transition into Thai schools, while Burmese and English are also offered.

According to some media reports, the video sparked security concerns among Thai agencies. Local authorities have been visiting the community since Sunday.

Sister Lakana said her charity is working to ensure migrant children do not go on to pose problems for the province. By receiving education and being taught good values, they can go on to contribute to society, she said.