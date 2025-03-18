More action sought against 'Buddha's son'

Tankhun Jitt-itsara (file photo)

A former Democrat MP Tankhun Jitt-itsara is urging the authorities to take further action against the so-called mind-connection cult after a picture of its nine-year-old leader claiming to be a son of Lord Buddha resurfaced online.

Mr Tankhun, chairman of the Santi Pracha Dhamma Club, submitted evidence to the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) against the controversial spiritual group on Monday.

Among the evidence was a picture of adult followers paying homage to a boy during a recent religious ceremony.

According to Mr Tankhun, the Juvenile and Family Court on Aug 28 issued a ban on all broadcasts of photos or video clips of the boy's teachings and spiritual activities on all media channels.

However, such broadcasts have recently resumed and might be in violation of the court order, he said.

Mr Tankhun also asked the police to investigate a well-known actress who pledged support for the boy and the cult on her Facebook on March 7.

He said the actress in question, who has made several such posts, could be accused of assisting, supporting, or contributing to criminal conduct outlined by Section 86 of the Criminal Code and violating children's rights.

Mr Tankhun said he also filed complaints and submitted the evidence to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).

On Aug 28, a Surat Thani court ordered the boy's parents to stop the boy preaching and to take the boy, whom they claim has telepathic powers, to see a psychiatrist.