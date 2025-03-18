Scrapyard explosion kills woman, injures others

Investigators at the scene of the explosion, a junkyard in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - One person was killed and four others injured by an explosion at a scrapyard in Wang Nam Khieo district on Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred while workers were sorting scrap at a house in Ban Non Srithong of tambon Udomsap at 8.45am. One woman was killed and four other people were being treated for injuries.

Bomb experts found an unexploded army artillery shell among the remaining scrap.

Police said the dealer had recently bought stuff that villagers collected from a military exercise area on Phu Lamyai mountain in Wang Nam Khieo.

The investigation was continuing.