Police finally move against German dental clinic thug

Listen to this article

The accused German walks out of the room where he allegedly attacked a dentist at a clinic in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday. (Photo: CCTV footage/ Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Three months after the first of a series of reported attacks on dentists by a 41-year-old German man, local police have finally been ordered to apply for a court warrant for his arrest.

Nakhon Ratchasima police chief Pol Maj Gen Pirote Khunmuen said on Tuesday that Jor Hor police had been instructed to prepare and file an application for a court arrest warrant for the man, whose name has not been disclosed.

A woman dentist first filed a complaint against the man at Jor Hor police station in Muang district on Nov 30. She said she was physically attacked by the German after he punched through a door to get into her dental clinic room.

Several other assault complaints have since been lodged against the man at Muang police station by other dentists, who also accused him of damaging their equipment.

The most recent attack was reported on Friday last week. Dentists said they were terrified they would be the man's next victim.

The provincial dentists' society and members of the public asked why police had for so long failed to take action against the man, despite the many complaints.

A police source said investigators at Jor Hor station claimed to have summonsed the man twice to report for questioning, but he failed to do so.

Two complaints filed at Muang police station were withdrawn by the complainants after they were told by the man's Thai wife that he suffered from a mental illness but did not receive treatment, the source said.