DNP to lift total ban on alcohol

Listen to this article

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has revised its regulations to allow alcohol consumption within designated areas for certain groups, provided a permit is granted by the park's chief, according to the department's head.

Attapol Charoenchansa said the DNP conducted a series of public hearings on amendments to its national park regulations, including the issue of permitting alcohol consumption in certain areas.

At present, the department bans alcohol to prevent disturbances to other visitors, particularly those camping nearby.

"The public hearing process has concluded, and we will submit the amendments for final approval. We expect the new regulation to be enacted within two months following its announcement in the Royal Gazette. This regulation will apply to national parks across the country," he said.

Mr Attapol said the existing regulations allow for the establishment of clubhouses for recreational purposes. These areas will serve as designated zones where alcohol consumption is permitted, but only with approval from the park's chief.

Importantly, permits will be granted for groups not based on individual requests, he noted.

He said alcohol consumption will remain prohibited except in the designated and authorised areas.

"This policy aims to ensure alcohol consumption does not disturb other visitors," he noted.