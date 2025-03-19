Exat clears collapsed bridge

Listen to this article

Workers remove debris at the collapse site on Tuesday. (Photo: Expressway Authority of Thailand)

The inbound lane to the expressway on Rama II Road, affected by the collapse on Saturday of a nearby bridge project, is expected to reopen by Thursday, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat).

Work to demolish the collapsed bridge is now 90% complete, while the contractor, Italian-Thai Development (ITD), has outlined its ongoing efforts to compensate the victims.

On Saturday, a concrete beam under construction close to the expressway entrance collapsed onto the main structure itself, killing six people and injuring at least 22.

Engineers and experts have been working to clear the steel structures impacted by the collapse at the Dao Khanong-Rama III expressway construction site. As of now, 95% of the work has been completed.

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Tuesday that the damaged road will be repaired once the debris has been removed.

The inbound lane leading to the expressway is expected to reopen tomorrow.

For the outbound Dao Khanong expressway section, which suffered significant damage, experts are using excavators to break up the collapsed structures before clearing the site.

To date, the main truss tower supports -- the steel framework supporting the weight of the concrete weight -- have been hauled away, while demolition of the damaged concrete has almost been finished.

Temporary detour lanes were opened around the Dao Khanong toll checkpoint on Monday.

Exat is accelerating the restoration of the inbound lane for the convenience of the public while maintaining strict safety controls over the removal of debris.

Woravudh Hiranyapaisansakul, secretary of ITD, said the company had submitted an official report to the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the incident.

ITD said it expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those injured. It also apologised for the inconvenience travellers were caused on the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway.

As a representative of the ITD-VCB joint venture, the company has reportedly pledged to take responsibility by offering compensation and assistance to those affected.

ITD is currently assessing the damage in collaboration with all relevant parties, including project owners, engineering consultants, the Council of Engineers, certain government agencies and insurance companies.

The construction project is covered by insurance, including construction works to the tune of some 7.35 billion baht, existing Exat assets worth 100 million baht, and third-party liability worth 100 million baht, Mr Woravudh said.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Comptroller General's Department, said it is working on a proposal to improve the evaluation of contractors.