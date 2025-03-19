Muay Thai and Moo Deng unite

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek showcases limited-edition boxing shorts featuring world-famous pygmy hippo Moo Deng at Rompo Mansion Boxing Camp during a promotion for the CPxMooDengxBuakaw charity project. CPF

Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek has teamed up with Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF) to launch "Moo Deng" Muay Thai shorts for charity.

Buakaw Banchamek gave an exclusive interview to the Bangkok Post on Monday about his collaboration with CPF for the "CPxMooDengxBuakaw" project.

He said the project blends two of Thailand's beloved soft power pathways -- Muay Thai and MooDeng, a popular pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo -- into a unique charity campaign.

The project was launched on Dec 8, 2024, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

CPF and the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand designed the special Moo Deng Muay Thai shorts to raise funds for the "Moo Deng Helps Flood Victims and Cares for Animal Friends" project. The event included an auction that attracted Thai and international supporters, raising over 1.39 million baht.

"I am honoured to be part of this project. It not only promotes Muay Thai but also helps animals and people in need. Plus, all the money goes directly to charity without any deductions," Buakaw said.

He emphasised that this campaign reflects the power of Muay Thai and Thai culture to make a positive global impact.

The special Moo Deng Muay Thai shorts are available in three sizes (S/M/L) for 899 baht and can be purchased online or at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Limited-edition personalised shorts were also sold through a live-stream event, where they received an enthusiastic response.