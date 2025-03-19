Global food trends linked to poor diets

Listen to this article

Thailand is succumbing to global food trends that negatively influence children's diets and lifestyles, say nutrition experts, suggesting the government take more action to secure healthy diets among the nation's youth.

Roland Kupka, a nutrition adviser for Unicef East Asia and the Pacific, said one report shows that one in every four children in Southeast Asia and the Pacific is overweight.

The rate is alarming, considering that fewer than one in 10 children were reported to be obese in 2000.

Simultaneously, the number of supermarkets per person in the region in the last 15 years has grown by 52.5%, faster than in any other region in the world.

In Thailand, this rapid growth in the food retail environment, which is dominated by chain outlets and supermarkets and made even more convenient by online shopping, has resulted in a loss of fresh, healthy and affordable food for lower-income Thais.

Meanwhile, as the number of retail shops increases, the price of non-nutritious food falls, Mr Kupka said.

Unicef said children in East Asia eat few fruits and vegetables, instead consuming foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, leading to an increase in obesity.

Mr Kupka said Thailand is succumbing to the global trend where food systems harm children's diets and lifestyles. The growth in chain retailers is due to rapid urbanisation, economic growth and changes in lifestyle consumption patterns, he said.

"The increase in availability and promotion of unhealthy, highly processed foods is at the core of the trends we are observing," he said. The food and beverage industry prioritises the supply and marketing of cheap, energy-dense foods that encourage unhealthy eating and the obesity epidemic.

Cheap deals on non-nutritious food, colourful promotions and strategic supermarket layouts encourage people to consume unhealthy foods, which are more profitable than fresh produce.

Digital food retail environments and online trends are also key for shaping social norms. This exposure is particularly harmful for children and adolescents who are developing their food habits.

A study by Unicef and Deakin University in November 2023 found 79% of adolescents surveyed in Thailand patronised convenience stores, and 76% used online platforms for food and drink.

Parents and caregivers buying food on behalf of children are also being influenced by retail marketing strategies, the study found. However, this should not be the blame game for parents, Mr Kupka said.

"Parents want their kids to be healthy and eat well. Parents don't need fixing; we need to fix the systems and make it easier for parents to make the right choices," Mr Kupka said. "This region is likely to follow the same trajectory as Western Europe and North America, where large chains have erased the food culture if nothing is being done."

Rudina Vojvoda, chief of communication at Unicef Thailand, said: "The negative cost of unhealthy food is high. Everybody pays when these things are not done correctly, so everybody plays a role in this".

Mr Kupka agreed, saying, "We need government leadership and policies that will affect everybody. Mandatory policies will create a level playing field".

Key solutions to addressing this issue include taxes on unhealthy foods, stricter labelling regulations, limits on children's exposure to unhealthy food marketing, and restrictions on in-store promotions of unhealthy products, he said.