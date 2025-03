Fire destroys 200 vehicles at Mae Sot’s customs office

Listen to this article

About 200 vehicles were destroyed by the fire at the Mae Sot customs office in Mae Sot district of Tak on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK - Fire destroyed about 200 impounded vehicles in the parking lot of the customs office in Mae Sot district on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at the new customs compound under construction in tambon Tha Sai Luat at 7.30pm. There were about 800 vehicles at the parking lot.

About 20 fire engines were deployed and firefighters took about three hours to put out the blaze.

No one was injured and police were investigating the cause of the fire.

(Video: Ratchamanu Task Force)