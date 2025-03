Honoring a phenomenal trailblazer

Listen to this article

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been honored with the title of "Olympic Queen" by the Thai Sports Journalists' Association (TSJA). She has also been recognised as "Woman of the Year" by the Bangkok Post in 2022, 2023, and 2025 for her unwavering dedication and contributions to sports and society.

Watch this video to celebrate her remarkable achievements and commitment.