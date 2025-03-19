One killed in truck, motorbike plunge from collapsed bridge

NARATHIWAT – One person was killed and three others injured when a pickup truck and a motorbike plunged off the end of the road at a collapsed bridge span shortly before dawn on Wednesday.
It was not kown why part of the bridge had collapsed.
The bridge is on highway 4214 and spans a large creek in tambon Chang Phueak of Chanae district. The twin accidents were reported to police about 5.45am.
Emergency responders arriving at the scene reported that a pickup and a motorbike had driven off the exposed end of the bridge in the darkness.
One man, identified as Aman Je-ma, was found dead at the scene, according to the Facebook page of the Narathiwat public relations office. Three other people were injured and were rushed to a hospital, it said.
There were no other details.
Authorities are investigating cause of the collapse.
A view of the accident scene shows the collapsed bridge span. (Photo: Narathiwat public relations)