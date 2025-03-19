One killed in truck, motorbike plunge from collapsed bridge

People gather at the scene where a pickup truck and a motorbike ran plunged off the road at the collapsed bridge span in Narathiwat early on Wednesday. (Photo: Narathiwat Public Relations)

NARATHIWAT – One person was killed and three others injured when a pickup truck and a motorbike plunged off the end of the road at a collapsed bridge span shortly before dawn on Wednesday.

It was not kown why part of the bridge had collapsed.

The bridge is on highway 4214 and spans a large creek in tambon Chang Phueak of Chanae district. The twin accidents were reported to police about 5.45am.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene reported that a pickup and a motorbike had driven off the exposed end of the bridge in the darkness.

One man, identified as Aman Je-ma, was found dead at the scene, according to the Facebook page of the Narathiwat public relations office. Three other people were injured and were rushed to a hospital, it said.

There were no other details.

Authorities are investigating cause of the collapse.