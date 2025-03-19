Accused German dental clinic assailant arrested

Police question the 41-year-old German suspect through an interpreter at Jor Hor police station in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A German man accused of assaulting several dentists has been arrested by police and was taken to the provincial court on Wednesday.

Police armed with a court warrant took 41-year-old Matthias Ebner into custody at a shopping mall parking lot about 5pm on Tuesday, deputy provincial police chief Pol Col Kachen Setthaputta said on Wednesday.

Mr Ebner was found sitting on the back of his green Ford Ranger pickup. He allegedly fled from his home after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Police said they would apply to the court to extend his period of detention for another 12 days. He faces charges of trespassing, assault and causing damage to property. Police were expected to oppose his release on bail.

After his arrest he was taken to Jor Hor police station, where an interpreter said Mr Ebner admitted to being the person identified in the warrant but refused to give any further statement, saying he would reserve that for the court.

Mr Ebner has been staying legally in Thailand, having his visa extended year by year. Police would seek the cancellation of his visa at Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Office as he was considered a danger to the public, Pol Col Kachen said.

According to his Thai wife he has a mental illness but does not take any medication for it.

A woman dentist first filed a complaint against the man on Nov 30, accusing him of physically attacking her after he punched through a door to get into her dental clinic room.

Other complaints have since been lodged against the man by other dentists. The alleged attacks occurred over a period of three-and-a-half months.

Investigators would now begin the process of interviewing the complainants and compiling their case against the man, police said.