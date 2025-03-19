ThaiBev hails 'Water Festival' as economic stimulus

Listen to this article

A press conference was held to announce the Water Festival 2025 in Bangkok and major provinces from April 12-15. The event is hosted by Thai Beverage (ThaiBev).

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) is set to host the Water Festival 2025 from April 12-15 in collaboration with partners such as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Culture.

Suraphon Svetasreni, the event’s chairman, said the festival aims to boost tourism and generate over 10 million baht in spending.

It is set to be a landmark festival that supports Thai cultural tourism. It will be held with sustainability in mind while promoting a positive image of the Kingdom to the world, Mr Suraphon said.

Running under the theme “Maha Songkran, Maha Sanook (The Grand Songkran, The Grand Fun)”, visitors will be able to enjoy a host of festivities in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Phuket, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen, Mr Suraphon added.

In Bangkok, world-famous tourist destinations such as Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Asiatique the Riverfront, Tha Maharaj, Iconsiam and Khlong Ong Ang will host the celebrations. Other host sites include Chinatown in Yaowarat district.

The main highlights will be the water parade of Buddha statues from five royal temples, a bike tour around Bangkok, and kayaking in Khlong Padung Krung Kasem.

The Songkran celebrations will boost the country's soft power and correspond with the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" tourism campaign, said Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest and most elaborate to date, with at least 50 billion baht expected to be circulated nationwide, double last year's figure, Mr Jakkaphon added.

A press conference was held to announce the Water Festival 2025 in Bangkok and major provinces from April 12-15. The event is hosted by Thai Beverage (ThaiBev). At Wednesday’s conference were Suraphon Svetasreni (6th from right), Chairman of the organising committee and Adviser to the Senior Executive Vice President, Thai Beverage Plc; Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham (centre), vice minister of the Tourism and Sports Ministry; and Nitikorn Kraivichien (6th from left), Director of the Arts and Culture Promotion, Thai Beverage Plc.

A press conference was held to announce the Water Festival 2025 in Bangkok and major provinces from April 12-15. The event is hosted by Thai Beverage (ThaiBev).