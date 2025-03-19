PM promotes pants showcasing provincial symbols

Soft power committee participants show off fashions they hope to see during Songkran

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other cabinet members wear pants featuring patterns representing various Thai provinces as they attend a meeting of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her ministers showed off some distinctive fashion choices on Wednesday as part of a campaign to encourage Thais to help promote pants with distinctive patterns representing their provinces during the Songkran festival.

Clad in a white suit with a pair of light-blue pants featuring a yi sok pattern, the symbol of Kanchanaburi province, Ms Paetongtarn opened a meeting of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, attended by many similarly attired cabinet colleagues.

“After the meeting, let’s take a group photo to promote pants from each province,” she told the gathering. “I want all people to help promote pants showcasing the soft power of all provinces.”

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra models pants featuring 'yi sok' (Jullien’s gold carp) pattern, the symbol of Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Government House)

The prime minister said she had received 50 pairs of pants from various provinces and each pair featured a unique pattern that reflected their cultural identity.

“What I’m wearing today, I didn’t choose any provincial pants in particular. I just chose the colour that I thought would go with my suit. There is no political motivation,” she said with a smile.

“I’m glad to see many cabinet ministers throwing their support behind provincial pants. During the upcoming Songkran festival, I want all people to wear pants featuring patterns representing their provinces to promote provincial designs that reflect local wisdom.”