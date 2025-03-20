Engineers suggest steps to curb accidents on Rama II

Listen to this article

Workers from the Expressway Authority of Thailand on Sunday remove debris left by a collapsed beam from the Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway near Rama II Road in Chom Thong district, Bangkok. APICHART JINAKUL

The Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) has proposed measures to address repeated accidents occurring on Rama II Road and other large-scale projects.

The suggested steps include urgent reviews of ongoing projects, particularly those near public roads, as well as legal measures to enhance safety and oversight.

The opposition People's Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut received a proposal from TSEA president Amorn Pimanmas regarding ways to curb accidents on Rama II Road and safety measures for large projects.

Chief among these were an urgent review of ongoing state-funded projects. The government is urged to enforce strict safety measures, ensure proper oversight by engineers and regulate the use of construction materials -- all of which can be implemented immediately.

Mr Amorn said that while the Engineering Act applies only to engineers, it should also cover those in other positions including site supervisors, labourers and technicians. The association suggests all workers in major undergo training and obtain certifications or licences, especially for state projects in public areas. Measures to supervise large and small contractors, and subcontractors, were also addressed.

A registration system should be created for small contractors involved in steel structure installation, demolition and building lifting, for example, Mr Amorn said. These tasks should not be left to unqualified individuals, he added. The proposal also suggests regular inspections and the installation of CCTVs at construction sites.

TSEA supports the government's points deduction system as a penalty for contractors, but Mr Amorn said preventive measures were more critical.

Mr Natthaphong pledged to work with MPs from Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram provinces on the changes. He said thousands of accidents at construction sites on Rama II Road have been reported over the past six years, resulting in many casualties, but few people have been held to account.

Meanwhile, Surachet Laophulsuk, Expressway Authority of Thailand governor, said all debris has been removed after a beam collapsed near the Dao Khanong toll gate on Saturday.