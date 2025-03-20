Fraud rap hurts hospital

A state hospital official in Khon Kaen has been arrested for being part of a company that issued 138 fake tax invoices, causing losses to the state of more than 100 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Wednesday police arrested 44-year-old Chaloemchai (surname withheld) outside a state hospital in Si Chomphu district, where he worked.

Mr Chaloemchai was charged with jointly producing unauthorised tax invoices, with the arrest warrant issued by the Chon Buri Provincial Court.

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum said investigators found a company involved in buying recyclable waste had issued 138 tax invoices without any actual sales or services taking place, causing a total loss to the state of more than 100 million baht.

Mr Chaloemchai was listed as a board member of the company.

He denied the charge.

He said that in 2015, some medical equipment salespeople had approached him to earn extra income. He was asked to provide a copy of his ID card and house registration, as well as to sign some documents, of which he did not know the details.

He was told the documents would be used for selling medical equipment in various locations and he would receive a commission if the products were sold.

Believing this explanation, he provided the documents and received payments of 1,000 to 2,000 baht, more than 10 times in total. He is being detained for legal action.