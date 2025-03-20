Govt eyes rail ties with Laos, China

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) plans to enhance the efficiency of its freight transport with Laos and China to stimulate trade and strengthen the kingdom's position as a regional rail hub.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said he recently held talks with Lao National Railway Enterprise governor Daochinda Siharath and Lao-China Railway Company (LCR) general manager Liu Hong on this topic.

The goal of the discussions was to develop a seamless and more efficient rail freight network connecting Thailand, Laos and China, as well as to enhance logistical efficiency with Malaysia, he said.

Key topics included improving infrastructure and transport technology, developing stations, connecting routes and streamlining cross-border freight processes. The three parties agreed to collaborate on a systematic management plan to maximise transport efficiency, Mr Veeris said.

Such efforts mark a major step in reducing logistics costs and increasing Thai farmers' competitiveness in the international market, particularly the exports of durians, mangosteens and tapioca starch, he said. Once completed, for example, the Laem Chabang-Kunming railway will take only 2-3 days, compared to around a week by sea to connect the two Thai and Chinese sites.

"This can help reinforce Thailand's position as a regional rail transport hub in Asean," said Mr Veeris.

They also discussed issues at transshipment yards and plans for the upcoming durian export season, while also providing updates on the Thai-Lao Friendship Railway Bridge, now under construction.

The SRT governor visited the Vientiane South and Thanaleng cargo stations in Laos, key hubs for rail freight transport from that country to China.