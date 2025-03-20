'Road tragedy' was designed to deceive

Listen to this article

Police take Phiraphat Rakkun, second right, to re-enact the crime. TV SCREEN CAPTURE

Wichian Jityen, 32, died tragically on a road in Sakon Nakhon, in what many believed at first was a road accident. However, further probing revealed he was actually the victim of premeditated murder, news which has shocked the local community.

The aim of those behind the elaborate deception was to defraud insurance companies out of a staggering 14 million baht.

What began as a tragic tale of a man's untimely death on a quiet road in Wanon Niwat district has unfolded into a sinister conspiracy that's left many questioning the lengths some will go for money.

On the night of Feb 10, Wichian, known for his violent behaviour and struggles with drug addiction, fell from a pickup truck and was run over by two other vehicles on Highway 2280 near the Ban Na Bua-Charoen Sin route.

At first, authorities and Wichian's family believed it was a tragic accident.

But as the investigation progressed, it became clear the incident was part of a meticulously orchestrated plot to stage his death and collect millions in insurance money from several policies.

What makes this case even more chilling is the revelation the mastermind behind the scheme was none other than an experienced police inspector.

Before his death, Wichian's sister, Ms Buarian, confided in Sakon Sonkaew, 38, about her brother's violent outbursts.

Feeling desperate and helpless, Ms Buarian trusted Mr Sakon -- who had been supportive of the family since their father had an accident in October last year.

She even asked him to "teach Wichian a lesson" after her brother harmed their parents. Tragically, this innocent plea would become the catalyst for a fatal conspiracy.

On the night of Wichian's death, Mr Sakon called Ms Buarian, telling her he was taking Wichian out to "teach him a lesson".

Later that night, Ms Buarian's mother received the news that her son had been killed in a road accident. Although Ms Buarian felt something wasn't right, she had no proof to back up her suspicions.

The plot began to unravel when investigators discovered something unsettling about the insurance policies of the vehicles involved.

Three pickup trucks had 28 separate insurance policies between them, including a combination of compulsory and voluntary policies. The total coverage amounted to 14 million baht -- the exact amount that would be paid out to Wichian's family following his death.

But the most suspicious part of the story came after the accident, when Mr Sakon -- armed with a power of attorney from Wichian's mother, Chanthi, who was disabled and unable to read -- arranged to collect the insurance money.

"Mr Sakon gave us just 100,000 baht for my brother's death. It didn't sit right with me," said Ms Buarian, feeling unsettled by the situation and frustrated that no one had been caught for what she believed was a crime.

Insurance companies step in

On Feb 25, 2025, police received complaints from the Office of the Insurance Commission, along with various insurance companies, about the irregularities surrounding the accident.

Pol Maj Gen Somjit Laomongkolnimit, commander of Sakon Nakhon Provincial Police, ordered an urgent investigation into the case.

Authorities began to piece together the puzzle and uncovered multiple red flags, including an autopsy report that revealed injuries to Wichian's eyebrow and shin -- wounds that seemed inconsistent with a car accident.

"The autopsy found no abrasions or collision marks, which are typical in car accidents," said Pol Lt Col Noppadol Buali, lead investigator at Wanon Niwat police station, casting further doubt on the original story.

As investigators dug deeper, they identified several suspicious individuals connected to the incident.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of four suspects: Somsak Wobao, 56, who drove the first pickup truck Wichian was in; Phonchanok Onsurathum, 41, who was also in the first truck with the victim; Mr Sakon, who drove the second vehicle; and Phiraphat Rakkun, 30, who drove the third pickup truck.

By March 8, three of the suspects had been arrested. Mr Phonchanok fled, only to turn himself in later that evening. All faced charges of premeditated murder; but none admitted to the crime.

Mr Sakon claimed he had only invited Wichian for a ride and never intended for the situation to escalate. He insisted Wichian had fallen out of the truck on his own and was run over. He also denied knowing the other two drivers.

However, mounting evidence revealed the truth. Police discovered Mr Sakon knew Mr Somsak, as both were members of the Kusa Kam Subdistrict Council.

Investigators also found that after the incident, Mr Sakon had paid Mr Somsak, Mr Phiraphat, and Mr Phonchanok between 100,000 and 200,000 baht each. The two men worked at Mr Sakon's bottled water factory, further implicating him in the scheme.

As the investigation progressed, a major breakthrough came when Mr Phiraphat confessed to the crime. He took police to the scene and revealed the truth: "Wichian had not fallen from the truck, but had been placed face down on the road for the vehicles to run over him," police said as they recited his confession. Mr Phiraphat admitted he had taken part in the crime to pay off his debts.

The mastermind is caught

The plot was even more elaborate than investigators initially realised. According to Mr Phiraphat, there was a fourth vehicle at the scene, driven by a police inspector who parked some distance away to observe the incident. That officer was later identified as Pol Lt Col Nanmanas Phosri, 58 -- an experienced inspector who had worked on road accident cases in the past.

Police believe that Pol Lt Col Nanmanas masterminded the scheme, planning it at least a month before the incident. Police found a CCTV clip showing Pol Lt Col Nanmanas buying various compulsory insurance policies from companies in the area as part of his plot.

On March 12, the police inspector was arrested after he showed up to work at Wanon Niwat police station. He appeared tense and refused to answer any media questions. He, along with the other four suspects, was charged with conspiracy to commit premeditated murder.

The arrest of a police officer for such a heinous crime has shaken the local community to its core, raising serious questions about the integrity of law enforcement. The case has also sparked concerns about widespread corruption and insurance fraud, with the Office of the Insurance Commission vowing to take legal action against those involved.

As the investigation continues, authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and determine if other individuals were involved. The case has also raised questions about whether Pol Lt Col Nanmanas has been involved in other similar crimes in the past.

Pol Maj Gen Somjit refused to provide more details on how Wichian died or if he was still alive before being placed on the road. The community now waits anxiously for justice, hoping those responsible for this cold and calculated murder will be held accountable. This case has served as a grim reminder of the lengths to which some will go for financial gain -- no matter the cost.