Actress ‘Due’ faces B62m embezzlement accusation

Listen to this article

Actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut arrives to give witness statements about an online gambling network at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau in 2023. (Bangkok Post file photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Police are investigating an embezzlement complaint by a health and beauty products billionaire against Thai actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut.

A lawyer representing entrepreneur Wasana Intasang met with investigators from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on Thursday to present additional information to support the complaint.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparp, the CSD deputy commander, said the process would take more time because it included the collection of evidence and questioning of witnesses.

Police have not summoned the accused yet, pending the outcome of their initial investigation, he said.

“The initially acquired information might lead to an embezzlement charge only,” he said.

Embezzlement carries a jail term of up to three years but a settlement is possible if the assets taken are returned and the damaged party withdraws her complaint, Pol Col Anek said.

Ms Wasana, 41, is the chief executive officer of Revomed Co, which produces dietary supplements and beauty creams and provides consulting on health and beauty business.

She reportedly had her lawyer file a complaint with the CSD on March 11, accusing the 34-year-old actress of borrowing and pledging her luxury bags and accessories worth 62 million baht in total.

The accessories reportedly include an emerald and diamond necklace worth 26 million baht by Lotus Arts de Vivre.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the necklace is now in the possession of a minister. Pol Col Anek said that if there is a third party involved, that person would have to prove their innocence. If the party was aware of the alleged embezzlement and still refused to return the asset, he could be prosecuted for receiving stolen goods, the deputy commander said.

Athachai Jaeng-arun, the lawyer for Ms Wasana, said he gave additional information to police on Thursday, adding that the case concerned alleged embezzlement only. “If the borrowed items are returned, the case can be concluded,” he said.

Lawyer Nitisak Meekuat, who represents the actress, said she had gone abroad before the legal action and had not returned to Thailand yet. He said his client had no intention to escape.

Ms Arisara made headlines earlier in 2023 when she accused her ex-boyfriend of operating a gambling network and abusing her, causing her to flee to Taiwan.