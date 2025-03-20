Accused Japanese scam gang boss arrested in Bangkok

Police believe firm set up to buy and sell artwork was used to launder money

Listen to this article

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot (centre), Royal Thai Police inspector-general, announces the arrest of a Japanese criminal suspect following a police raid on a house in Sathon district of Bangkok. (Capture from Police TV Facebook)

A Japanese man who is believed to be a leader of call-centre scam gangs in Cambodia and Vietnam has been arrested for a string of crimes in Japan following a police raid on a rented house in Bangkok.

The suspect, identified only as Yamakushi, was wanted in arrest warrants issued in his home country for physical assault, fraud, theft and violations of organised crime control legislation, said Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, a Royal Thai Police inspector-general.

The Immigration Bureau (IB) revoked his visa on March 13 at the request of Japanese authorities and set out to locate him. IB officers subsequently found Mr Yamakushi walking near a housing estate where he lived.

They informed him his visa had been revoked and he was later taken to the bureau’s Immigration Division 3 for questioning, Pol Gen Thatchai said at a press conference on Thursday. Naoto Watanabe, a police attaché with the Japanese embassy in Thailand, also attended.

According to the investigation, Mr Yamakushi was a former boss of a yakuza gang in Japan and leader of call-centre scam gangs in Cambodia and Vietnam preying on Japanese victims.

Entry records showed he frequently entered Thailand and rented a house for 180,000 baht a month in Sathon district of the capital.

An extended investigation found that the suspect set up Last Samurai Japan Co last year. The firm bought and sold artwork at high prices, leading police to believe the business might have been used for laundering money.

A search of the rented house found four other Japanese nationals staying there. All had criminal records in their home country, investigators said.

Police believed the four might be linked to Last Samurai Japan Co. They had assets worth more than 30 million baht in digital wallets. The investigation was continuing, said Pol Gen Thatchai.