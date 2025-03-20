Thailand moves to ease curbs on alcohol

Listen to this article

A sign on a cooler in a store on the tourist island of Koh Samui notes when alcoholic beverage sales are allowed. (Photo: Per Meistrup via Wikimedia Commons)

The Thai House of Representatives has voted to ease restrictions on alcohol sales and advertising, stepping up a push to liberalise a market seen as likely to spur tourism and support smaller breweries.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed an amended alcohol control bill, although the legislation still needs approval from the conservative Senate. Among other changes, the bill would revoke an infamous 1972 military government order that bans sales of alcohol anytime before 11 am and again between 2 to 5 pm.

The bill would also soften the country’s very strict rules on advertising to allow the promotion of alcoholic drinks. The law currently bans the display of names or trademarks of alcoholic drinks, or the use of pictures of such products for promotional purposes, making it difficult for small businesses to gain greater visibility.

The amendments are aimed at relaxing “unreasonable control” to stimulate economic activity, said People’s Party MP Chanin Rungtanakiat, a deputy head of the house committee in charge of steering the bill.

The original ban on afternoon sales was imposed to prevent civil servants from drinking on the job.

The move comes amid a loosening of control over the booze market, which has long been a duopoly held by Singapore-listed Thai Beverage Plc and Boon Rawd Brewery Co. Earlier this year, lawmakers also passed a bill to promote liquor production by microbreweries and small distilleries.

Thailand is a major tourist destination and is taking a number of steps to boost its attractiveness. It is the only country in Asia with legal cannabis, and is also planning to legalise casinos.

The government will be reviewing a number of restrictions on alcohol that may pose issues for tourism, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said last month. These included the ban on sales of alcoholic beverages on Buddhist holy days and via online channels.