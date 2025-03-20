Thai government rejects allegations of staged Uyghur visits

‘They are not Hollywood actors who can cry on command,’ Deputy PM says of people encountered in Xinjiang

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong meet with the Imam of the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, during their visit to the Xinjiang region of China to follow up on the status of Uyghur returnees on March 20. (Photo: Government House)

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday dismissed allegations that his visit to Uyghur families in the Xinjiang region of China was staged, stressing that each family participated voluntarily.

Speaking on the final day of his three-day visit, Mr Phumtham emphasised that the families were selected based on their willingness to engage with the delegation, as Thai officials had no right to infringe upon their rights.

Mr Phumtham and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, accompanied by military officials and selected Thai media members, were in Xinjiang to monitor the well-being of the Uyghurs deported last month from Thailand.

The visit was also intended to reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to human rights, amid criticism from several Western nations including the United States, which has imposed visa restrictions on unnamed Thai officials.

Addressing claims that the Uyghurs’ emotions during his visits were staged, Mr Phumtham dismissed the notion, insisting that their reactions were genuine.

“They are not Hollywood actors who can cry on command. When we arrived, their eyes welled up with tears. When asked if they were happy, their emotions overflowed naturally,” he said.

He recounted one emotional moment when a Uyghur man gripped his hand tightly, reinforcing the authenticity of their feelings. He urged observers to look beyond words and focus on the emotions conveyed through expressions, gestures and voices, stating that “the reality of the situation speaks for itself”.

At the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, the Thai delegation met the Imam, who assured them that the repatriated Uyghurs were living safely under Chinese law with improved living conditions. He also expressed admiration for Thai culture and an interest in visiting Thailand, prompting the delegation to extend an official invitation.

Among the 40 deported Uyghurs, most have already returned to their homes in various parts of Xinjiang, while a few who were previously ill were still receiving treatment in hospitals, the Thai Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday, citing a briefing from Chinese officials.

In-person and video meetings

The Thai delegation, accompanied by officials from China’s public security ministry, split into two groups on Wednesday, according to Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

One group visited selected Uyghur returnees at their “private residences” about 100 to 200km from the city of Kashgar. The other group held a video call with a group living 500km from the main city in Xinjiang, and spoke with Islamic religious leaders, Mr Jirayu said.

Chinese authorities asked media members to blur the faces of the Uyghurs in photos and videos to protect their privacy. Other than that, there were no specific restrictions put on their activity, according to an earlier statement.

China played down the significance of the mission, giving no details.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday reiterated that the repatriation had been a “normal law enforcement cooperation” with Thailand. She added that the rights of those concerned were being observed according to international laws.

Human rights groups and Uyghurs overseas allege that China has detained more than a million Muslims, mostly Uyghurs, in a network of facilities in Xinjiang where violence, torture, forced labour, political indoctrination and other abuses were reported.

Beijing vehemently denies the accusations, saying its policies in Xinjiang have eradicated extremism and promoted development, and that the facilities were voluntarily attended training centres that closed years ago after attendees “graduated”.