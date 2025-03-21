Speaker says respect the rules

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has urged the opposition to adhere to censure debate rules following reports that former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra will likely be mentioned.

He said references to outsiders -- which in this case would be former premier Thaksin Shinawatra -- are common in no-confidence debates but stressed that MPs must be cautious about their remarks to ensure they comply with parliamentary regulations.

Mr Wan Noor also said the chairman who oversees the proceedings will determine if references to third parties are inappropriate.

He called on all sides to ensure a constructive debate in which the opposition will discuss the government's flaws, and it, in turn, will clarify its actions and outline future work plans.

People's Party list-MP Rangsiman Rome said the opposition will deliver a serious blow to the government in the upcoming debate.

"The prime minister will have a tough time, and based on the information we have, I don't see how she gets out of this unscathed," he said.

When asked whether the debate would have an impact similar to the past controversy surrounding "elephant tickets", Mr Rangsiman said it could be even more severe.

"Elephant tickets", or tua chang, were raised by Mr Rangsiman as he scrutinised the former Prayut Chan-o-cha administration. This refers to the practice of buying positions within the police force.

When asked if the information presented in the debate would be enough to persuade coalition partners to cast a no-confidence vote, he said the debate is a matter of public interest, and that is its chief focus.

The opposition MP also urged the government to respect the agreement on time allocation and avoid unnecessary objections during the debate.

The opposition was allocated 28 hours to question the prime minister, who is the sole target of the motion, over the two-day debate set to begin on Monday. The session is expected to conclude shortly before midnight on March 25, with a vote of no-confidence on March 26.

Democrat Party deputy leader Chaichana Dejdecho defended the prime minister, saying that, in his view, Thaksin is not involved in the government's decision-making.