'Allow public input' on casino complexes

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has called for comprehensive and realistic discussions on the government's casino-entertainment complex project.

He made the remarks yesterday at a seminar on the project and the economy organised by a House committee on anti-drug trafficking and anti-money laundering.

Mr Wan said several sectors had paid attention to the project, and the House of Representatives had previously set up a committee to study the matter.

He said that as the House speaker, he was not able to say whether he supported the project. However, he voiced caution, saying the issue warrants public discussions.

"While the government insists that the casino-entertainment complex project will help boost the economy and tourism, opponents argue it will lead to social problems and only worsen people's gambling addiction," Mr Wan said.

"But I want to point out that it is an undeniable fact that [illegal] gambling dens are still widespread even in remote provinces, such as in provinces in the deep South. Despite legal prohibitions, there are still many of them," he said.

"I am not saying whether I support the project or not.... All aspects must be taken into consideration, and the public should be allowed to join in the decision-making process," he said.

Witthaya Neetitham, assistant secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), said that Amlo representatives will sit on a policy committee established under the Entertainment Complex Bill.

The committee will set the rules and regulations governing gaming complexes.

Mr Witthaya said that the Amlo officials on the committee will ensure compliance with those rules, adding that complex operators will be required to submit reports on their finances to Amlo for inspection as part of efforts to prevent money laundering.

On March 11, the cabinet did not take up the casino-entertainment complex bill for deliberation, which was scheduled to be held yesterday. As such, it did not proceed.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the bill should not be rushed into law, adding that public input and dissenting views must be heard.

The premier said the policy requires a thorough vetting and in-depth study of relevant laws and regulations.

Ms Paetongtarn said the requirement for allowing Thais to enter casino entertainment complexes -- proving they have at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts for at least six months before entry -- will also be discussed further.

Pakorn Nilpraphun, secretary-general of the Council of State, said the minimum savings requirement remains unchanged.

Any decision to amend or remove it lies with the Ministry of Finance, not the council, which is the government's legal arm.