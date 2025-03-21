Activists warn of potential loopholes in alcohol bill

The Stop-Drink Network Thailand will closely monitor the drafting of organic laws after the House passed the amendment of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Bill on Wednesday to prevent potential loopholes that could favour large corporations.

The lower house approved the bill amendment in the second and third readings with overwhelming support: 365 votes in favour, three abstentions, and zero votes against.

Parliament also debated on Section 32, which previously banned all alcohol advertisements that directly or indirectly encourage consumption. The count was 371 votes against maintaining the restriction, one vote in favour of keeping it and three abstentions.

This effectively removes advertising restrictions, allowing businesses to promote alcoholic beverages. The proposed changes would repeal a widely criticised 1972 military government order that restricts alcohol sales before 11am and between 2pm and 5pm, said People's Party MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn.

He said the bill eases advertising restrictions, permitting the promotion of alcoholic beverages. Under the current law, displaying brand names, trademarks, or images of alcoholic drinks is prohibited, posing challenges for small businesses trying to increase their visibility.

The revised law permits alcohol sales on government premises with approval from a provincial committee. Additionally, educational institutions offering alcohol-related courses may now serve alcoholic beverages for instructional purposes, subject to ministerial regulations, he said.

Alcohol vending machines will be permitted for future policy, he said.

"These changes will not take effect immediately as they must wait for the issuance of organic laws," he said.

A revised alcohol control bill will be submitted to the Senate for their readings.

Stop-Drink Network Thailand said that it would monitor the organic laws. It criticised the way lawmakers dismissed Section 32, citing how the original draft restricted alcohol advertising for producers, importers, and sellers, allowing factual information without targeting minors.