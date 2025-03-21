EC finds 27 'promising' cases in Senate probe

Some 27 complaints related to last year's Senate election could be classified as collusion, the Election Commission (EC) has found from its preliminary investigation.

Of 220 complaints filed with the agency over alleged irregularities in the recent polls, 27 cases are likely to involve collusion, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said.

These complaints are being reviewed, and the commission has yet to decide whether a formal investigation will be launched, he added. Collusion is a process that involves many people, meaning several individuals will be questioned, and therefore, the process will take time, Mr Ittiporn noted.

However, the EC will work within its set timeframe and ensure the probe is conducted thoroughly and unsparingly, he said.

At this stage, no individuals involved in the Senate election are being treated as witnesses or in need of special protection. If that changes, the case would need to be submitted to the EC for approval, he noted.

Addressing concerns over delays in the EC investigation, Mr Ittiporn said the agency must ensure fairness for all parties involved, adding that if complaints are lodged long after the election, it is more difficult to verify claims.

He said the EC's handling of three cases of alleged collusion sent by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Tuesday will not be delayed as it is not starting from scratch but building the case on the DSI's findings.

The transfer of these cases followed the DSI's preliminary probe that found violations of the organic law on the composition of the Senate, which falls within the EC's jurisdiction. The DSI has been handling money-laundering allegations related to the Senate polls.

Mr Ittiporn also played down complaints filed by a group of reserve senators against the EC secretary-general for alleged malfeasance, saying they acted within their legal rights and the EC would clarify its actions.

Meanwhile, Sarote Phuengramphan, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said the agency has yet to decide whether to launch a full investigation of Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam over allegations they abused their authority. The complaint was lodged by some senators accusing the pair of violating Section 157 after the DSI decided on March 6 to probe money laundering allegations.