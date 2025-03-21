SRT forms alliance to boost rail tourism in Northeast

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is joining hands with local universities and network partners to promote railway tourism and a creative economy in the northeastern region.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Northeastern Region Railway Development Project was signed on Wednesday by the SRT, Mahasarakham University (MSU), Loei Rajabhat University and 25 agencies in the public and private sectors.

The project aims to collaboratively drive research development towards the commercial utilisation of local railways by opening new experiences in train travel, connecting tourist routes with local communities, and increasing the competitiveness of the Thai tourism industry globally.

SRT Deputy Governor Awirut Thongnet said the collaboration covers two main routes: the upper Isan route (from Udon Thani to Nong Khai) and the lower Isan route (from Nakhon Ratchasima to Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani).

It aims to integrate local attractions with innovation, developing cultural heritage into tangible tourism products which would help drive the region's economy.

Mr Awirut said railway transportation has become one of today's key mechanisms in tourism development because it is safe and eco-friendly.

"The project will provide visitors with a new travelling experience, where they can appreciate nature and cultural diversity.

"It will also provide locals with platforms to create services and commercialise activities while helping to extend tourism to secondary cities and connecting to neighbouring countries," he said.

The project is also in line with a national railway network development plan, Mr Awirut said, adding that it is expected to attract visitors from around the world.