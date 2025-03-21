Thai durians 'free from chemicals, dye'

Listen to this article

Fresh durians are sorted for exports. (Photo: Commerce Ministry)

The government has reassured the global market that Thai durians are 100% free from chemical residues, particularly Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) dye, and said it expects to export 950,000 tonnes to China, the United States, Europe and India this year.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said Thai durian exports remain uncontaminated and free from chemical residues.

The issue of chemical usage has caused some Chinese consumers to lose confidence in Thai durians. Last year, concerns arose about cadmium, while this year, there are issues regarding the use of BY2, a carcinogenic food colouring substance, he said on Thursday.

He said the ministry outlined its 2025 fruit management strategy, which includes seven key measures focusing on quality control and chemical contamination prevention -- especially concerning BY2 residue.

Authorities in Chanthaburi province have implemented rigorous sanitation and inspection protocols to ensure residue-free durians.

Mr Pichai met with Chanthaburi governor Monsit Paisarntanawat and a number of agencies on Wednesday that the ministry plans to collaborate with the Chinese Embassy in terms of conducting on-site inspections in the province to bolster trust from the global market.

He said he had talks with Wu Zhiwu, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, to emphasise Thailand's stringent inspection process before export and requested China ease its import checks by conducting random rather than full inspections.

"This approach aims to prevent delays and potential spoilage of durian shipments," he said.

China has reportedly begun relaxing inspections on Thai durians, with no contamination issues reported over the past month. To further bolster confidence, Mr Pichai has invited Mr Zhiwu and Chinese officials to visit Chanthaburi for firsthand verification.

With durian production expected to rise by 37% to 1.76 million tonnes in May, the Commerce Ministry is closely monitoring the export trends.

Its strategy includes domestic and international market expansion, supply chain improvements, and regulatory enforcement. Efforts are also underway to expand Thai fruit exports to the United States, European Union, and India, targeting at least 950,000 tonnes worth over 10 billion baht, he said.

The upcoming visit of India's prime minister in April will include talks on increasing Thai fruit exports to the country.

The ministry is also pushing for Geographical Indication (GI) certification for Thai durians.