City Hall expands project to renovate walkways

Listen to this article

Klong Toey District Office is currently enhancing the landscape of Klong Toey Market 1. The Department of Public Works is removing the old pavement to make space for a new one. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Bangkok has renovated 700 kilometres of its walkways, with another 1,000km to be upgraded by next year, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala oversaw the progress of a footpath project between Phran Nok Market in Bangkok Noi district and Itsaraphap MRT Station in Bangkok Yai on Thursday.

Having started last June, this 4km footpath project linking the three districts of Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, and Thon Buri applies a Universal Design principle to ensure greater accessibility for the public.

Walkways have been made stronger and safer, with a non-slippery surface and refurbishments that reflect the cultural aspects of the neighbourhood. Some 180 street food stalls have been moved inside the market or elsewhere, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

The work is part of the BMA's four-year plan to overhaul 1,000km of walkways by 2026. About 70% of the work has already been completed towards this goal, and by next month, some 87 pavements will have been completely upgraded, covering a total distance of 774km.

The BMA is focusing on improving pavements because 60% of Bangkok residents rely on walking to connect with the public transport system, he said.

In areas with heavy foot traffic like Phloenchit, Silom, Lang Suan and Yaowarat, the BMA has re-laid the footpaths with 10-centimetre-thick reinforced concrete to add more stability, he said.

The overall walkway improvements include removing any unnecessary street furniture, installing new water drainage tracks, and levelling the entrance and exit points of shops and other outlets to match the footpaths for enhanced safety, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

Meanwhile, improvements to the footpaths next to Klong Toey Market on Rama IV Road continue after street food vendors were given until March 16 to move to specified areas where they can still trade.

A team from the BMA on Tuesday washed the walkways in front of the market to set the stage for the repair stage of the work to commence. Work to upgrade the scenery will begin in June and last 120 days.

Vendors at Klong Toey Market were also told not to extend their stalls onto the walkway area for the convenience of pedestrians.