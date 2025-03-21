Lithuanian killed by falling tree branch in Phuket

Police and rescue workers arrive at Nai Thon Beach Road in Thalang district, Phuket, where a broken pine tree branch fell on a 43-year-old Lithuanian man riding his motorcycle, resulting in his death on Thursday. (Photo: Sakhu police)

PHUKET — A Lithuanian man was killed when a falling pine tree branch struck him while he was riding his motorcycle on Nai Thon Beach Road in Thalang district on Thursday.

Patrol police arrived at the scene on a road along Nai Thon Beach in tambon Sakhu after receiving a report from a resident around 11.30am.

The 43-year-old Lithuanian tourist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, was found lying motionless near his motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene. His bike was damaged.

The officers immediately called an ambulance and informed their superiors. Pol Maj Witsanu Chalok, the investigation inspector, and Pol Col Salan Santisasanakul, chief of Sakhu police, rushed to the scene to investigate.

Rescue workers prepare to take the body of the Lithuanian man to Vachira Phuket Hospital on Thursday. (Photo: Sakhu police)

According to the police investigation, the tourist was riding along the beach road when a pine tree branch broke and fell onto his crash helmet. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

His body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have notified the Lithuanian embassy in Bangkok about the incident.