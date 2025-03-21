Thai Airways diverts London flight to Brussels after Heathrow shut

A general view of Heathrow Airport near London in 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai Airways International (THAI) decided to reroute a flight from London to Brussels on Friday due to a fire at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

Flight TG910, which departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.44am, arrived at Brussels Airport in Belgium at 6.57am local time (12.57pm Thailand time), according to flight tracking websites flightradar24 and Flight Aware.

The THAI flight was originally scheduled to land at Heathrow at 6.40am.

The national carrier did not share any information regarding the flight change on its social media platforms.

The diversion came as Europe's second-busiest airport closed on Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a power outage.

Plumes of smoke and fire rise from the electrical substation in Hayes, Britain, in this screengrab obtained from a video. (Photo: Reuters)

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience," Heathrow stated in an X message.

Cathay Pacific is considering cancelling flights from Hong Kong to Heathrow due to the blackout, as reported by the South China Morning Post on its X account.