‘No decision yet’ on cutting Thai visa-free period

Foreign ministry still gathering feedback on pros and cons of reducing stays to 30 days from 60

Passengers queue for processing at immigration counters at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 20, 2024. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A decision has yet to be made on whether to reduce the visa-free period for foreign tourists in Thailand from 60 days to 30 days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

No new regulation on visas has been issued, so tourists in Thailand are not affected, ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Friday.

He was responding to questions about widespread news reports, locally and internationally, that a change was imminent.

In July 2024, the government allowed passport holders from 93 countries to enter the country for tourism purposes for a period not exceeding 60 days. Their stay may be extended for another 30 days, allowing them a 90-day maximum stay.

Since the introduction of the new policy, concerns have grown over the rise in the number of foreigners working illegally or conducting business in the country, exploiting the visa-free loophole.

According to the Thai Travel Agents Association, the longest stay for most tourists visiting the kingdom is no more than 21 days.

Earlier this month, authorities agreed in principle to consider shortening the visa-free period to help curb the exploitation of the visa exemption.

Mr Nikorndej said the foreign affairs ministry aims to strike a balance between attracting more tourists and ensurung national security.

Given the evolving context and circumstances, he said the ministry needs to review existing measures from time to time, in terms of the law and the views of certain agencies.

He said the effectiveness of the extended visa-free scheme is being reviewed, adding that suggestions would be submitted to a visa policy committee before being proposed to the cabinet.

He noted that reviewing visa measures is a normal exercise for the ministry. He advised anyone concerned about the issue to contact the Immigration Bureau and the ministry.