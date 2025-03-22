Cambodia praised for joining effort to dismantle gangs

Listen to this article

Ninety-three Thais deported from Cambodia after being arrested during raids on call-scam centres in Poipet are escorted to a police vehicle on March 5 as police take them to the Criminal Court, seeking approval to detain them for a further 12 days. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Thai and Cambodian governments are working together to dismantle call centre scam networks, with Cambodia fully committed to cooperating in the effort, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

She made the remarks during a meeting on Friday with the steering committee for the prevention and resolution of threats to security in border areas with neighbouring countries to review efforts in combatting drug trafficking, call centre scams and human trafficking.

This visit also marked the prime minister's first official trip to the Army Headquarters in Bangkok.

Attendees included Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, Royal Thai Police inspector-general Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, as well as representatives from the Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

Speaking afterwards about cracking down on call centre gangs in Cambodia, Ms Paetongtarn said she discussed the issue with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and they agreed to cooperate.

"Cambodia has shown 100% cooperation. Whatever cooperation is needed at the working group level, communication is always open, and assistance is always available," Ms Paetongtarn said.

Discussions have also been held with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to address ongoing challenges, she said.

"Progress on the call centre crackdown has been substantial, but we want to completely eliminate this issue. Therefore, additional cooperation from the private sector will be necessary," she said.

When asked about concerns that Thai citizens are being scammed from the Poi Pet area in Cambodia, while the government has only implemented strict measures in the Thai-Myanmar border area in Tak province, the prime minister said the government is taking proactive measures and has received positive cooperation from both neighbouring countries.

"When we requested cooperation from Cambodia, they were willing to intensify their efforts and cooperate with us," she said.

"They have been very cooperative, and now we are getting a lot of information about the origin of these problems and are actively working to resolve them," she added.

When pressed on the slow progress of the call centre crackdown in Poi Pet, Ms Paetongtarn said the repatriated Thai nationals were being processed for legal action.

"There are no obstacles, and we are working together on this issue," she said.

Critics argue the government has been tardy in its response as only around 100 have been rescued from these businesses despite thousands of Thai people being involved in the scam networks.

Pol Gen Thatchai said the premier assigned him to work with the Cambodian police and several agencies over the past two weeks.

"We are in the process of discussions, and actions will start soon. The Cambodian authorities are planning a crackdown, and we will have to wait until the right time," he said.

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Information, said the ministry is assisting foreign nationals lured to work for the scam gangs in Myanmar.

As of Thursday, 7,372 foreign nationals have been helped, with 4,895 returning home via Thailand. Most were from China (3,634), followed by Indonesia (653) and India (549).