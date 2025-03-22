Education Ministry backs new overseas scholarships

The Ministry of Education has thrown its weight behind the One District One Scholarship (Odos) policy and encouraged Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) students nationwide to apply for the overseas summer camp programme launched on Thursday.

According to Siripong Angkasakulkiat, assistant to Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, the summer camp aims to provide an overseas experience to Thai students as well as help prepare potential candidates for the Odos higher education scholarships.

He said on Friday that the ministry had noted issues with students who received Odos scholarships to further their education abroad but were unable to complete their foreign studies due to language barriers and cultural differences.

The new summer programme has been launched, he said, to help address the matter.

According to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Odos summer camp is a six-week short course designed to introduce youngsters to the world, helping to prepare them for new responsibilities and an important step in their personal development.

Mathayom 4 students aged up to 19 from 928 districts across the country, including Bangkok, are eligible to apply for the summer camp.

Applicants can apply from March 24 to May 16 via the Tang Rat application, Mr Siripong said.

Regarding the Odos scholarships, Mr Siripong said the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) and the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) will be the main organisations driving this initiative.

Although the Education Ministry will not lead the programme this year, it will provide full support to make it a success, he said.

"The project is aimed at providing Thai youth with opportunities to further their studies in fields they are interested in, especially in STEM -- integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics," he said.

The project will be funded by the Government Lottery Office, with the EEF overseeing scholarship distribution, he said.