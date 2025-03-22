Rare leopards seen in national park

Listen to this article

A clouded leopard and her cub are spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park. (Photo: Dept of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Two clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa), an endangered species, believed to be a mother-cub pair, have been captured on a trap camera in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, the park head revealed on Friday.

Set up in early January, the camera trap was meant to capture a herd of wild banteng (Bos javanicus) previously spotted by some villagers, said Mongkol Chaipukdee, the park chief.

As it turned out, the clouded leopard and her cub, about six to eight months old, were caught walking past the high-resolution camera with a motion detection sensor, said Mr Mongkol. He described the incident as "extremely exciting".

Clouded leopards are classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, he said, adding it has been estimated there are less than 200 now remaining in Thailand.

The presence of these two leopards was proof of the national park's richness, he said.

The endangered species is protected under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019.

An adult clouded leopard normally measures 90-110 centimetres in length and weighs 15 to 20 kilogrammes.

The park will continue using camera traps as part of its continuous survey and study on not only clouded leopards but other endangered species, particularly banteng, a species of wild bovine, Mr Mongkol said.

Kaeng Krachan National Park, which covers 2.9 million rai of forest in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, is inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage list.