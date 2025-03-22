Ethics probe into ex-MPs nears end

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said yesterday that an ethics probe against 44 former MPs of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) seeking to amend the lese majeste law is in its final stage.

Sarote Phuengramphan, the NACC's secretary-general, said the accused have been summoned to clarify and present their defence, and the inquiry is expected to conclude within months.

Mr Sarote said the charge against the 44 is that they committed an intentional ethical breach or a serious failure to comply with moral requirements, not criminal misconduct. He said the accused would have 15-30 days to clarify the allegations and present their arguments.

The NACC investigators may gather further evidence to verify the defence's claims, and when the inquiry is complete, the findings will be forwarded to the full NACC committee for final consideration, he said.

The probe against the former MFP MPs was launched last August following a petition by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, who asked the Constitutional Court to order the MFP to cease all activities relating to amending the lese majeste law. The petition was based on a ruling by the court on Jan 31, 2024, which said the MFPs' efforts to amend Section 112 constituted an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

If the 44 former MFP lawmakers are found to be in the wrong, the case will be submitted to the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions. If found guilty, they may have to forfeit their positions as MPs and be banned from running in elections. Dozens of them are still MPs with the opposition People's Party, an MFP offshoot.