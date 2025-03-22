Startup gambling website busted in Hua Hin

Six Thai nationals arrested in connection with site that had B8 million in circulation

Listen to this article

One of the suspects linked to a major online gambling network shows the website’s functions to a police officer at a residence in Hua Hin on Saturday. (Photo: CCIB)

Six Thai nationals have been arrested in Hua Hin on charges of operating a website for a major gambling network, with more than 8 million baht in circulation over the past eight months.

Police officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Saturday launched the “Operation Hua Hin Strike” across three locations in the beach resort town in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and arrested administrators of the website connected to the LAVAMAX1688 gambling network, which has over 1,000 members.

Some of those arrested confessed to being paid 12,000 baht a month to answer customer inquiries via online chat, while others managed accounts and payouts to gamblers.

Computers and bank account records were also seized during the operation.

The website had been running for about eight months and had facilitated over 8 million baht in transactions, police said.

The group’s leader, identified only as Nathapol, remained at large.

All of the detainees, aged between 25 and 35, have been charged with advertising and enticing others to engage in gambling via electronic means, and with money laundering.