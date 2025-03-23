Thai border security measures to intensify amid criminal threat

Soldiers secure the Thai soil near the border with Myanmar in Mae Sot district, Tak, on March 9. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The government is intensifying border security measures amid the rising threat of transnational crimes.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also chair of the National Security Council, on Saturday attended the second meeting of the committee on the prevention and resolution of security threats in border areas.

At the meeting, officials reviewed the security situation following the halting of fuel exports, electric supplies and telecommunication signals to parts of Myanmar suspected of hosting cyber criminals and human traffickers, among other issues.

They also considered setting up a legal advisory committee to support the main committee's work, as well as specialised operation centres to tackle specific threats, including drug trafficking on land, sea and air.

After the meeting, Mr Phumtham announced there would be no easing of electricity, internet and fuel restrictions for Myanmar, adding these measures are necessary to combat criminal networks that continue to operate in some areas of the neighbouring country.

The government is looking to step up its efforts to curb transnational crimes.

Mr Phumtham noted call centre scam operations are relocating from Myawaddy, Myanmar, to other places in Cambodia and Vietnam.

He said Thailand had reached out to Cambodia’s national defence and interior ministers, as well as authorities in Laos, to promote better cooperation.

Regarding a proposal to designate five districts in Tak province, which borders Myanmar, as special security zones, Mr Phumtham said discussions would first be held to assess the economic impact and feasibility of such a measure.

When asked about long-term solutions to the call centre scam problem, he suggested the country where the hub of such scams is located should lead a collaborative effort.