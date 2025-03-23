Collapse deaths on Rama II Road prompt lawsuit

Workers from the Expressway Authority of Thailand remove debris left by a collapsed beam on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway near Rama II Road in Chom Thong district, Bangkok, on March 16. APICHART JINAKUL

The Ministry of Transport and the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) have filed civil and criminal charges against a contractor after a beam on the Rama III-Dao Khanong Expressway collapsed during construction last Saturday on Rama II Road, killing six and injuring 24 others.

The charges were filed by Transport Ministry spokesman Krichanont Iyapunya and Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk on Friday against the contractor and company involved in the collapse.

The incident damaged a 15-metre section of the expressway's Dao Khanong exit ramp, causing outbound lanes to be closed, while the inbound Dao Khanong toll plaza for the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, which was partially damaged, was reopened on Thursday.

Exat is now expediting reconstruction of the damaged section.

Mr Kritchanont stated that evidence had been submitted to the police for investigation into potential legal action against those responsible, adding that the individuals and legal entities involved in corruption, leading to the incident, would face criminal and civil charges.

A committee has been set up to determine the cause of the collapse by examining construction materials, imported equipment and work processes. The investigation, expected to conclude within 20 days, will involve laboratory testing and a review of procedural failures.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has also been called in to scrutinise the procurement process of the project, which is valued at 7-8 billion baht.

If negligence is confirmed, the offenders could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 baht for causing the deaths, or up to three years in prison and a 60,000-baht fine for causing serious injuries, excluding civil liabilities.

Meanwhile, the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) and the Lawyers Council are exploring ways to assist victims of incidents on Rama II Road. TCC secretary-general Saree Ongsomwang said that in the 50 years since the Rama II Road was built in 1973, there have been over 2,500 construction-related accidents on this road, resulting in 144 deaths and injuries to 1,400 people.

She said relatives of the deceased should get lump sum compensation, while monthly compensation should be paid to those injured.

Sumet Ongkittikul, vice president of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), called for an investigation into construction quality and work supervision of projects on the road.