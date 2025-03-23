Unlicensed pub raided, 81 test positive for drugs

Officials tell visitors to cooperate with authorities at Neon pub in Samphran district, Nakhon Pathom, early Sunday morning. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

NAKHON PATHOM: Administrative officials raided a nightclub in Samphran district at 3am on Sunday and found 81 visitors with traces of illegal drugs on the unlicensed premises.

Officials of the Department of Provincial Administration raided the Neon pub after complaints that narcotics were available there.

During the raid, officials blocked the exits and found 212 visitors inside.

The department said the pubgoers apparently threw narcotics onto the floor of the pub, including the white powder of ketamine and methamphetamine in small plastic bags.

The visitors were required to have their urine tested and 81 visitors initially tested positive for drug abuse. They comprised 49 men and 32 women.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, director general of the department, who was at the scene, said the operators of the Neon pub apparently intended to ignore regulations because the pub was not licensed, alcohol drinks were available outside legal hours, and narcotics were sold.

He would propose the Nakhon Pathom provincial governor close the place for five years.