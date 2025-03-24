Breaking cycle of forest land grabs

Trees have been felled to make way for a durian farm in Khlung district of Chanthaburi province. The 2,000-rai plot of land is part of a forest reserve area. (Police photo)

Thailand’s efforts to address landlessness among its population has been a priority for multiple administrations. One key strategy has been allocating forest land to those in need. However, a significant portion of beneficiaries reside in forest zones classified as state-owned property, creating challenges in balancing land distribution with environmental conservation.

Land allocation policies

In 1975, the government introduced the Agricultural Land Reform Act in response to farmers advocating for a democratic system under military rule.

This legislation aimed to allocate land to impoverished farmers, and over the years, millions of rai of forest land have been distributed. However, the issue persists due to illegal land transfers. Many recipients have unlawfully sold their allocated land to outsiders, leading to further forest encroachment and a continued decline in fertile forest areas.

Recognising these challenges, the former Prayut Chan-o-cha administration established the National Land Policy Committee Office (NLPC) in 2021 as the key agency responsible for land allocation to the underprivileged. To curb illegal transfers, the government adopted a community-based land ownership model, rather than granting individual ownership.

Under this system, local administrative organisations compile a list of eligible recipients, ensuring land rights remain collective rather than personal. This approach was expected to prevent illegal land sales and preserve forested areas.

Despite these preventive measures, reports of unauthorised land sales under the NLPC’s jurisdiction have raised concerns about the office’s effectiveness. In Chachoengsao province, over 143 rai of allocated land has been illegally transferred, with another 46 rai in Chanthaburi facing similar violations.

If a more extensive investigation is conducted, the number of such cases is likely to increase. These violations were uncovered following complaints from local communities, highlighting weak enforcement mechanisms.

Even more alarming is the widespread sale of forest land through social media platforms such as Facebook. Without stringent preventive measures, illegal transfers will only escalate, ultimately leading to further government failures in preserving forest areas.

This recurring cycle of land mismanagement stems from poor law enforcement, which often turns a blind eye to violations under the justification that the land sellers are economically disadvantaged.

Weak enforcement

Rawiwan Phuridej, director of the NLPC, has yet to disclose any specific action taken by her office to address illegal land transfers. In relation to the reports of unauthorised sales in Chachoengsao and Chantaburi above, she said: "Legal action will be taken against those responsible, including permanently revoking the right to access any state-owned land."

At the same time, though, she has emphasised that much of the allocated land remains under the responsibility of the Department of Royal Forests, suggesting a lack of direct oversight by the NLPC. The absence of transparency raises concerns the office lacks an effective system for tracking land usage under the community ownership model.

In a desire to improve monitoring, the NLPC has developed the “Platform Sphere”, a data management system that uses satellite-based geolocation technology to track land use. This system is intended to verify that agricultural products from allocated lands do not originate from forest zones, in compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR).

However, this technology has not yet been implemented in forest lands managed by the Department of Royal Forests. The NLPC announced plans to collaborate with the department to integrate the system, but it remains unclear whether it will tackle illegal land transfers.

Currently, the NLPC is responsible for 4.1 million rai of land, with 2.92 million rai already distributed. The Department of Royal Forests oversees 8.6 million rai, with 5.4 million rai allocated.

Additionally, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, along with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, plan to allocate another 5.05 million rai. In total, 17.7 million rai of forest land is designated for distribution to landless individuals. However, without a robust monitoring system, these large-scale allocations risk exacerbating illegal land sales and further deforestation. Government agencies seem more focused on meeting allocation targets than implementing effective safeguards against land misuse.

Local realities also paint a stark picture of how lucrative illegal transfers have become. In mountainous areas with access to water sources, land prices can reach several million baht per rai. Some land is falsely advertised as being under the National Land Policy scheme, making it attractive to buyers. In certain cases, illegal transactions have been enabled or overlooked by local administrative officials.

The need for action

Without an effective system to monitor land ownership and enforce regulations, Thailand risks repeating the cycle of forest land loss due to ineffective policies. This issue is particularly concerning amid growing climate change challenges and global demands for increased forest conservation. Despite pledges to combat deforestation, the government’s land allocation policy may inadvertently contribute to environmental degradation.

To prevent further illegal transfers and encroachments, the government must prioritise stringent ground inspections and law enforcement. Immediate action should be taken against both sellers and buyers involved in unauthorised land transactions.

Tackling this issue requires the collaboration of all stakeholders, including government agencies, local authorities, and environmental organisations. Thailand is at a critical juncture — decisive action is needed to break the cycle of forest land mismanagement. The country cannot afford further compromises when it comes to protecting its diminishing forest resources. Now is the time to enforce existing laws rigorously and safeguard Thailand’s forests for future generations.