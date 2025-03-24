Massage industry set for clean up, says health ministry

Listen to this article

On March 3, a statue of a contortionist draws visitors’ attention at Wat Pho, known as the centre of knowledge for Thai traditional physical therapy and massage. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is stepping up efforts to elevate Thai massage services.

Kosit Suvinijjit, adviser to the Minister of Public Health, highlighted the rising number of health service businesses, including wellness spas, but warned of a shortage of around 50,000 qualified Thai massage practitioners in Thailand.

He cited concerns about inconsistent standards and improper practices that have tarnished the profession’s image, often associating Thai massage with brothels.

The need for distinction between authentic Thai massage, or nuad Thai, and substandard services was further emphasised.

Nuad Thai was officially recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2019, he said, adding thatbusinesses using the term “nuad Thai” must uphold the requiredstandards.

Mr Kosit said mistakes in the past had resulted in Thai massage being mistakenly linked to massage parlours.

He warned the MOPH would take legal action against those misrepresenting the service.

“Thai massage practitioners deserve respect as a noble profession,” he said.

The Ministry is also rolling out the “Skilled Local Massage Practitioner” project, with a pilot programme for 100 individuals, aimed at preserving the knowledge of local practitioners who have learned their craft through family traditions or temple teachings.

“The initiative will ensure this valuable knowledge is documented and preserved for future generations,” he said.

The ministry will also categorise Thai massage practitioners based on the number of training hours, ranging from 60 hours for entry-level practitioners to 500-800 hours for advanced practitioners.

The system is designed to incentivise practitioners to upskill and learn new techniques, with higher certification levels linked to higher income potential, he said.

Mr Kosit said service providers will adjust pricing according to the practitioner’s certification level, and a star-rating system will be introduced to help practitioners improve their qualifications and earn higher wages.

The ministry also plans to train an additional 20,000 professional Thai massage practitioners, with a focus on specialising in conditions such as muscle pain, frozen shoulder, and stroke recovery. The Ministry expects these efforts to address the ongoing shortage and to offer promising career opportunities.